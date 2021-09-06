‘Sungura’ set to premiere on Friday

The film will open at Prestige cinemas, Ngong Road.

Kenyan film Sungura is set to premiere at Prestige cinemas on Ngong Road this Friday.

Directed by Lydia Matata and produced by Ivy Kiru, the film Sungura seeks to break existing perceptions of what sex and sexuality mean for people living with a disability. The film stars Auudi Rowa, Florence Njeri Wamgui, Kauthar Kang’ethe and Mwajuma Bella.

The film’s synopsis reads, ” a woman with a disability is determined to buy a vibrator from a sexologist at an eventful bridal shower, but she must confront other women at the party who believe she can’t have sex because she uses a wheelchair.”

So far, the film has received various accolades including a nod from a short film festival in Italy called the Malatesta Short Film Festival.

