Sunkuli lauds contribution of Universities in strengthening devolution

Devolution Permanent Secretary Charles Sunkuli has commended the role played by universities in building and promoting devolution in the country.

While expressing confidence in the capacity of local Varsities to contribute to the success of devolution, the PS noted that Kenya’s aspiration to cope various challenges facing decentralization can be surmounted through expansion of activities of the many institutions of higher learning at the grassroots.

According to the Sunkuli who presided over Maasai Mara University’s 8th graduation ceremony, the institutions are crucial in building capacity in counties that will go a long way in benefiting the nation’s citizens.

“We did agree that one way of supporting devolution is to increase knowledge base in the counties.” He said

Towards this end, Sunkuli challenged Maasai Mara University to be part and parcel of knowledge management of Narok county and counties that are adjacent to this region such as Kajiado and Bomet.

But being one of the institutions that is situated in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, the Principal Secretary noted that there is expectation that, in the coming days, the university will integrate itself with the community in resolving ASAL-related challenges and positively impact the livelihoods of the people of the region.

He further encouraged the university to partner with surrounding communities especially in integrating the knowledge gained from the institution to the day to day activities in the community.

“This will revolutionize improvement in livelihoods and also encouraging the locals to benefit from the knowledge being generated from the university.” The PS remarked

At the same time, Sunkuli says the country attaches great importance to the role being played by the Maasai Mara University in promotion of education in a region whose people are hugely synonymous with pastoralist way of life.

This view was shared by Eco Network CEO Dr. Jennifer Lelia who noted that girls from the region now see the need to advance their education. This particularly see as the region has been reporting numerous cases of early marriages.