Sunny days are coming: Get ready for warmer weather

Yes, the sun is coming, sooner rather than later.

It might not seem like it right now, but sunny days are coming. The sun has been playing hide and seek for the last two days and as we move into the month of August, soon all people will be talking about is sunny days. As Kenya’s cold season slowly but surely fades away, you’re going to need a few things to enjoy the warm weather.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an important product to keep on your beauty stand and in your bag. The best sunscreens are the ones that play the role of moisturiser. Not only do they protect your skin from UV rays but they also keep your face hydrated and dewy.

A sundress

You can’t enjoy the sun without a bright and colourful dress. Okay, that’s an exaggeration but sunny weather is much more fun when a sundress is involved, especially if it has pockets. You’ll need this dress for breathability and movement, especially on really hot days. The choice of length is entirely up to you just have fun with it.

Sandals

A pair of sandals is a great pairing to go with your sundress. They’ll also allow your feet to breathe through very hot days.

A fancy hat

A hat is a great way to keep the sun rays away from your face but it also serves as a fashionable accessory to have.

Some nice sunglasses

Top off any look with a pair of sunglasses and you’ll look cooler than most even on the hottest days. Always choose a pair that complements the shape of your face.

As always, keep your masks on, no matter the outfit, the pandemic is not yet over. Happy August!