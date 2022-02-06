Sunscreen tips for dark skin

When thinking about sun protection, it’s best to play it safe.

The common misconception is that people with dark skin, or people with colour do not need to wear sunscreen. People with abundant melanin often hear “black don’t crack” or “black don’t burn” which can lead to confusion around the topic of sunscreen. Those with medium to dark skin can often have natural protection equivalent to roughly Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 8-15 which is not enough to provide adequate sun protection.

Whether or not you’re an individual of colour, it is important to protect yourself from harmful UV rays that could cause your skin to burn, cause uneven pigmentation or even bring about melanoma (skin cancer). We are offering five simple sunscreen tips that you should incorporate in your skincare routine.

#1 Choose the right amount of SPF

Dermatologists recommend sunscreen that is PF 30 or higher… and this applies the same across all skin tones.

#2 Should be water-resistant

Obviously to avoid it being washed away by your sweat. Also comes in handy if you’re a swimmer.

#3 Physical Vs. Chemical

Physical/Mineral sunscreen sits atop the surface of the skin and physically blocks out UV rays. Commonly, physical sunscreen leaves a white cast when applied which is noticeable on dark skin. Chemical sunscreen contains active organic compounds that are absorbed into the skin, where they convert UV rays to heat. Both Physical and chemical sunscreens are okay to use but the sensitivity of your skin determines which you should use. Basically if your skin is more of the sensitive type, you may find physical sunscreen better to use.

#4 When and Where

No matter what your skin tone, sunscreen should be worn wherever you’re exposed to UV rays. This means that you should wear sunscreen everyday regardless of weather… The sun is always up there after all.

#5 How

Apply your sunscreen to your face at least 30 minutes before you leave the house. Use enough to also cover the parts of your body that will be exposed to sun rays. Don’t forget your lips!