Super 8 League to return in 2024

Super 8 Division 1 saw Leads United scoop the top honors as the winners of the league, while the 1st runners-up prize went to Deportivo of Ongata Rongai.

Extreme Sports Limited, has announced the return of the Super 8 football League in 2024 after taking a break as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Hussein Mohammed, the founder of the league and Extreme Sports Limited’s chief executive officer, made the announcement on Friday, September 8th, in Nairobi, during the celebration of 20 years since the league was launched.

“We are looking forward to expanding the potential of having more partners in the game and increasing the value of the tournament, as well as having a wider community outreach through the game. We want to see the players have a sense of belonging in conjunction with the fans,” said Hussein.

As part of the 20-year celebration, both the Super 8 Premier and Division 1 clubs were appreciated for their gallant and exceptional performances through the corporate support of Fly Skyward Express and Garane & Somane Advocates, who donated a prize kitty of Ksh1.2 million.

Top honors in the Super 8 Premier League went to Melta Kabiria, who were the Super 8 Premier League winners, while Githurai All Stars and Technical University of Kenya (TUK) were the 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

“As we look back on two decades of breathtaking action and look forward to the future, it’s a moment to appreciate the memories, the friendships formed, and the unforgettable experiences that have made Super 8 an integral part of Kenya’s sports history. Cheers to 20 years, and here’s to many more thrilling moments to come,” Hussein added.

Some players who started their careers at the Super 8 are former Harambee stars Captain Victor Wanyama, Gor Mahia FC goalkeeper trainer Bonface Oluoch, former Gor Mahia winger Innocent Mutiso, Tuskers’s Brian Bwire, and AFC Leoprads duo Kayci Odhiambo and Lewis Bandi.

“We are thrilled by our partnership with the Super 8 League and look forward to having a long journey with the league in the promotion and development of grassroots football as a long-term way in which we jointly help in molding great talents, open up avenues for them to explore their potential, and in the process build a great society,” said Mohammed Omar of Fly Skyward Express.

Among others who spoke during the event and congratulated Hussein for the exemplary work he has done over the past two decades were EALA MP Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan, Dagorreti South MP Hon.John Kiarie, and Director of Marketing and Sales Jubilee Holding Caroline Ndungu.