Super petrol, diesel down by Ksh4.76 and ksh1.08 per litre respectively

The cost of super petrol and diesel has decreased by 4.76 and 1.08 shillings per litre respectively while the cost of a litre of Kerosene has been increased by 0.44 shillings in the latest review.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the latest fuel prices which took effect from Monday midnight is attributed to the latest review to reduced landed cost of imported petroleum products.

The authority has revised the two products prices downwards citing a 7.66 percent and 2.32 percent decrease of the average landed cost of imported super petrol and diesel respectively.

Following the changes, Super Petrol in Nairobi will now go for 108.05 shillings while that of Diesel will cost 101.96 shillings.

Kerosene will now cost 101.08 shillings.

In Nakuru, a liter of super petrol will cost 108 shillings and 56 cents, diesel at 102 shillings and 67 cents while kerosene will be 101 shillings and 78 cents.

In Mombasa a litre of super petrol will cost motorists 105.44 shillings while diesel will cost 99.35 shillings and kerosene will go for 98.47 shillings.

In Marsabit County a litre of super petrol will cost 114.48 shillings and diesel will cost 108.39 shillings while kerosene will now cost 107.51 shillings.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a liter of Super Petrol will retail at 120 shillings and 91 cents, diesel at 114 shillings and 82 cents while kerosene will sell at 113 shillings and 94 cents.