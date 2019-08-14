Super petrol, diesel prices drop

Domestic households which use kerosene will experience an increase in prices by Ksh.1.98 per liter while automobile users of petrol and diesel will relish in the drop of fuel costs by Ksh 2.86 and Ksh. 3.28 respectively according to the energy and petroleum regulatory authority effective from midnight.

The drop in fuel prices imported has been due to a drop of the average landed costs decreasing by 5.64% for petrol and 7.11% for diesel while an increase in costs for kerosene by 1.88%

The average landing cost of imported super petrol decreased from US$ 528.26 per cubic meter in June 2019 to US$ 498.46 per cubic meter in July 2019 while Diesel decreases from US$ 519.39 per cubic meter to US$ 482.47 per cubic meter and kerosene increased from 503.63 per cubic meter to 513.10 per cubic meter.

During the same period prices were affected by the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shillings exchange rate which depreciated by 1.39 %from Ksh.101.89 per US$ in Jine 2019 to Ksh 103.31 per US$ in July 2019.

As a result fuel in Mombasa is now retailing at sh.109.89 for Petrol, Diesel at sh.97.97 and Kerosene at sh.101.32.In Nairobi, Petrol is retailing at sh 112.53 Diesel at sh. 100.60 and Kerosene at sh.103.95.

In Nakuru, Petrol is retailing at sh 114.02 Diesel at sh. 102.30 and Kerosene at sh.105.65.Lastly, in Eldoret , Petrol is retailing at sh 114.01 Diesel at sh. 102.29 and Kerosene at sh.105.64.