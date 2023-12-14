Super petrol down by Ksh 5 in December fuel review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced prices of all fuels effective midnight.

The price of a litre of super petrol has been reduced by Ksh 5 while diesel and kerosene will go down by Ksh 2 and Ksh 4.01 respectively.

The price cuts follow the decline in landed cost charges of the imported fuels during the period under review.

The average landed cost for a super petrol reduced by 16.1pc, from $827.75 per cubic metre in October to $694.4 in November.

A cubic metre of diesel on the other hand experienced a 5.4pc decline in the average landed cost to $826 from $873.4 in November as that of kerosene reduced to $759.9 from $813.9, a 6.6pc decline.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol and in order to further cushion the economy, the Government has opted to stabilize the resultant diesel price. The Government through the National Treasury has identified resources within the current resource envelop to compensate Oil Marketing Companies,” said Kiptoo Bargoria, EPRA Director General.

The new prices now mean consumers in Nairobi will pay a maximum of Ksh 212.36 for a litre of super petrol at the pump and Ksh 201.47 and Ksh 199.05 for diesel and kerosene respectively.

The prices are effective December 15, 2023.