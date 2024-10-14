Super Petrol prices down by Ksh 8.18 in latest review

Super petrol consumers will enjoy the biggest fuel reduction of Ksh 8.18 per litre according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) latest fuel adjustment.

In its latest monthly fuel review, the price of a litre of diesel and kerosene have also been slashed by Ksh 3.54 and Ksh 6.93 respectively beginning October 15 to November 14.

The drop has been attributed to the reduction in landed cost of the imported fuels between August and September. The price of super petrol reduced by 8.59pc to $637.70 per cubic metre as that of diesel went down by 5.52pc to $632.66 per cubic meter.

Similarly, the average landed cost of kerosene decreased by 6.73pc to $623.39 in September from $668.34 in August.

The latest fuel adjustment means for the next one month effective midnight, consumers in Nairobi will pay a maximum of Ksh 180.66 for a litre of petrol, Ksh 168.06 for a litre of diesel and Ksh 151.39 for a litre of kerosene.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene will have a maximum retail price of Ksh 177.42 Ksh 164.82 and Ksh 148.15 respectively.