Super Sema premieres just in time for World Book Day.

Super Sema is Africa’s first animated kids’ superhero series. Fueled by STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) super powers, the series follows the world-changing journey of an extraordinary young African girl, Sema, who lives in the neo African-futuristic community of Dunia. The show is a YouTube original and features Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Lupita is also the executive producer of the show and stars in it as ‘Mama Dunia’. Miss Nyong’o has admittedly wept with glee over the show. “This is exactly the kind of show I want to see out in the world, and it’s the kind of show I wish I had when I was a little girl”, she said. “I wept with glee watching a dark-skinned African girl who’s determined, resourceful and has an innate sense of justice on my screen.”

Lupita clearly has an interest in children’s entertainment and programming; check out Sulwe.

Super Sema is free for all to watch, streaming on its official YouTube account.

