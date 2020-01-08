Superb Man City overwhelm Man Utd in semi-final first leg

Holders Manchester City will take a commanding lead into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final after outclassing neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford’s late reply will give United hope they can still turn this tie around in the return on Wednesday, 29 January, but it should not deflect from City’s overwhelming superiority for the vast majority of the game.

Pep Guardiola’s side stunned the home fans with three first-half goals, and in truth they could have had many more before the break, such was the gulf between the two sides.

City, who left Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on the bench, started with a strikerless 4-4-2 system that saw Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne their furthest players forward.

It was Bernardo who broke the deadlock, with a superb strike from the edge of the box that arrowed into the top corner of the net.

Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 when he ran on to Bernardo’s pass and rounded David de Gea, with the home side hopelessly exposed.

By now, United were chasing shadows and it was soon 3-0, as a swift breakaway ended with De Bruyne twisting Phil Jones inside out before seeing his shot saved by De Gea but ricochet in off Andreas Pereira.

United’s limp resistance and lack of threat saw them booed off by some supporters at the break but they at least showed some resolve when they emerged for the second half.

City seemed content with their advantage, and United at last began to enjoy time on the ball, although they did not force Claudio Bravo into any meaningful action before Rashford’s goal.

That came when the visitors, for once, gave the ball away cheaply and Mason Greenwood fed the England striker to run through and score.

United never threatened to deny City a famous victory however, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are left with a huge task if they are to stop them reaching their third successive final, and their fourth in the past five years.

City’s invention and improvisation shine through

Riyad Mahrez has started 19 games in all competitions for Manchester City in 2019-20 – in those games he has been directly involved in 15 goals (six goals and nine assists)

City were torn apart in the opening stages when these two sides met at the Etihad in the Premier League last month, but this time it was United who were left reeling early on.

Guardiola’s line-up left many observers scratching their heads before kick-off but his system, a fluid 4-4-2 that saw De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez and Raheem Sterling change position at will, worked like a dream.

In December, City had no answer United’s raw speed but here it was the invention and improvisation of the visitors’ attack that did the damage, time and time again.

City have made a habit of winning at Old Trafford in recent years but their sparkling first-half performance was impressive, even by their high standards.

Only 3,000 away fans were there to witness it in person, in a tiny pocket of the ground, because of a reduced ticket allocation after incidents in recent derby matches.

But for the supporters who got a ticket, this was a night they will never forget. They loudly revelled in United’s misery and their own side’s success before giving their players a standing ovation at the final whistle.

Odds against United comeback – stats

United suffered their first home defeat since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in August 2019 and conceded three times at Old Trafford for the first time since losing 3-0 to Spurs in August 2018.

City have won seven of their last 10 away matches against Manchester United (D1 L2) in all competitions, as many as in their previous 42 visits to Old Trafford.

The past 15 teams to win away from home in the first leg of a League Cup semi-final have all progressed to the final, with Spurs the last side to fail to do so, against Arsenal in 1986-87.

Bernardo Silva became the first Manchester City player since Sergio Aguero (three in a row between 2011 and 2015) to score in consecutive away games against United in all competitions.

City have scored 44 goals in the first half of matches this season in all competitions – eight more than any other Premier League side, and only five fewer than United have scored in total (49).

Only Raheem Sterling (20) has scored more goals among English players in all competitions than United’s Rashford (17) this season.

This was United’s first home League Cup defeat against a fellow Premier League side since January 2005 against Chelsea, having won 16 consecutive games of this type before this 3-1 defeat.

City are responsible for four of United’s last 12 defeats at Old Trafford.

What’s next?

Leicester host Aston Villa in the first leg of the second semi-final on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).

United and City return to Premier League action this weekend. United host Norwich on Saturday (15:00), while City travel to Aston Villa on Sunday (16:30).