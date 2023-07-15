Supersport to beam all 380 EPL matches in 2023/2024 season

The Premier League will kick-off on 11th August 2023 with Burnely vs Man City

With the new football season around the corner, GOtv has today announced the introduction of GOtv Supa+, a tailored package that will see die-hard fans watch all the 380 English Premier League matches on SuperSport.

With the exciting transfer season currently underway ahead of the Premier League kick-off next month, GOtv subscribers have a superb opportunity to connect, subscribe and upgrade to catch the most watched league in the world.

With access to over 70 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action and indulge in a variety of sports on dedicated channels.

GOtv Supa+ also stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood.

“GOtv Supa+ provides a diverse selection of local and international entertainment channels, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s taste,” revealed

Jacqueline Sagala, Head of Customer Experience & Care at MultiChoice Kenya saying that, “GOtv Supa+ is the epitome of family entertainment.

We listened to our customers and have curated a package that brings them the latest sporting spectacles and a diverse range of content for the whole family to enjoy. It’s all about making life easy and providing excellent value for money, ensuring that GOtv remains Africa’s most loved storyteller.”

“GOtv Kenya is committed to delivering exceptional family entertainment to Kenya offering the widest selection of local channels made by Kenya for Kenyans.

With a focus on reliability, viewers can trust GOtv to provide seamless and uninterrupted service, bringing the digital revolution straight into their living rooms,” explained Sagala.

The upcoming football season kicks off soon with an electrifying line-up and audiences can connect, subscribe and upgrade by 1 August 2023 – ahead of the Premier League starting on 11 August 2023 only on SuperSport Channel 66.

In his remarks, Ronald Shelukindo, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Kenya commented that, “The best football leagues in the world are back from 11th August 2023, as the world of champions, SuperSport, brings live action of the new season in all its HD glory and on SD to DStv and GOtv football fans across the continent!”

“As Kenya’s most loved storyteller, GOtv remains committed to our core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content – making our customers’ lives easy by providing excellent value for money and offering a hyper-local platform that resonates with African audiences,” Shelukindo remarked.

“We encourage our customers to access their sporting action from the appropriate channels in the fight against Content Piracy which is a deterrent to the growth, development and maturity of the arts, film and sports industries as it deprives those whose livelihoods dependent on it the opportunity to earn an income and these include; Local commentators, local and global sports players, service providers and their families, communities, schools, and the country at large,” Sagala concluded.

The Premier League will kick-off on 11th August 2023 with Burnely vs Man City at 21:00 CAT and the La Liga season will start the weekend of the 12th of August 2023 followed by Serie A on 20th August 2023.

SuperSport will be showing all 380 Premier League matches in our dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel 223, more than 300 games from La Liga on the dedicated SuperSport La Liga channel (224) and more than 300 matches of Serie A with DStv & GOtv customers getting access to games available on their specific packages as per below: