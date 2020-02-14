SUPKEM faults TSC for transferring non-local teachers from North Eastern

The supreme council of Kenya Muslims want the national government to take disciplinary action against TSC officials who transferred non-local teachers from the North Eastern region.

SUPKEM National organizing Secretary Abdullahi Salat says the mass transfers are tantamount to playing into the hands of the Alshabab who are keen on dividing Kenyans along religious and ethnic lines.

There has been a growing education crisis in North eastern region following mass transfers of non-local teachers due to insecurity.

Local leaders and educationists now raising concerns calling on the government to take disciplinary action against TSC officials who effected the changes.

Abdullahi Salat says the decision by TSC is only worsening an already bad situation.Concerns shared by a section of youth from Mandera county who say the decision to withdraw teachers is a violation of national basic rights of children.

This even as they urged the teachers service commission to consider filling vacant positions with graduates from the region.

The transfers of the non-local teachers from the region that started last week were occasioned by an attack by Alshabab militants who killed 3 non-local teachers in Kamuthe, Garissa last month.

In Kajiado hundreds of students from poor families in the county have benefited from a 75 million shillings bursary kitty courtesy of the county government.

Beneficiaries were identified from the village level to ensure all students go to school in line with the government’s 100% secondary school transition.

In Narok, County commissioner Samuel Kimiti has issued an order to have parents who are yet to take their children to school arrested.

Kimiti says 97% of 24,300 students who sat for KCPE last year have joined form one saying they are missing 400 students who will not be allowed to stay at home as their peers continue with education .