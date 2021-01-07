SUPKEM hails landmark deal ending Qatar blockade

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) has hailed the leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar for restoring diplomatic ties in a breakthrough agreement.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Leaders from Saudi Arabia and its regional allies Tuesday signed the agreement to end the blockade and boycott of Qatar that has been in place for three and half years.

In a statement, SUPKEM Acting Chairperson Hassan Ole Nado welcomed the move by the leaders while calling for support from citizens.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“To the ordinary citizens of these countries, we call upon them to support their leaders and embrace each other in a spirit of brotherhood to ensure that they build prosperous unities for themselves and future generations” he appealed.

He added, “We acknowledge that the agreement to end hostilities With Qatar was a delicate diplomatic effort by leaders Of other countries, especially Kuwait and Oman, We, therefore, commend the leadership of Kuwait and Oman, and other partners that led the dialogue to end the four-year blockade and boycott of Qatar”.

Nado at the same time reached out to other countries embroiled in hostilities to emulate the Gulf partners and find lasting peaceful resolutions to their differences.

“We, therefore wish to see hostilities pitting various interest groups in Yemen, Syria, Pakistan, Somalia, Iraq, Myanmar, Lebanon, India and Afghanistan resolved through dialogue and humility”.

On Monday night, Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen it’s land and sea borders and airspace to Qatar.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the leaders of member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said the Al-Ula agreement aims to strengthen unity and cohesion among members and “the return of joint Gulf action to its normal course.”

The agreement brokered by Kuwait and the United States, among others, took place at an annual summit of Gulf Arab leaders, with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in attendance, along with Avi Berkowitz, special representative for international negotiations.