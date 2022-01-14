Support leaders who will take care of your interests, Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to support a leader who will take care of their interests.

He challenged them not to be hoodwinked by those fronting a “project” only interested in protecting their interests.

Dr Ruto said the destiny of the country will not be determined by a few rich individuals but by a majority of Kenyans.

“Votes are with the people; they are the ones who will decide.”

Speaking Friday during a series of rallies in Kasarani and Roysambu Constituencies, Dr Ruto said he will focus on addressing the needs and aspirations of ordinary people.

The Deputy President in addition said his team will reform the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) contributions so that those with higher earnings pay more. Those without an income will have their bit settled by the Government.

“This progressive healthcare plan will ensure that every Kenyan accesses affordable and quality care. It will also deliver thousands of families from the bondage of medical bills that continue to impoverish them,” he said.

Dr Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by a section of MPs who asked Kenyans to reject a state-sponsored candidate.

They were MPs George Theuri (Embakasi West), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and Nixon Korir (Lang’ata).

Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Simon Mbugua (EALA), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), Gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), among other leaders were also present.

Nyoro said they will throw their weight behind the people’s choice to defeat the state-sponsored project.

“We know the government has a project, however, we want the people’s project,” he said.

Gakuyo noted that they will not support a puppet, but instead rally behind a leader with a development plan to transform the country.

On his part, Ali said Kenyans will not allow a few wealthy individuals to determine the direction that the country will assume.

He said: “We want to tell those who think this country belongs to them, the next government will be formed by hustlers.”

Osoro warned Kenyans to be wary of candidates handpicked in boardroom meetings to advance the interests of a few individuals.

He said: “You have two options; Dr Ruto the people’s project and Odinga the boardroom project.”

Ichung’wah urged Kenyans to rally behind the hustler nation saying their opponents have nothing to offer them.

He said: “Our opponents do not have a plan, what they have is a scheme to impose their project on Kenyans.”

Theuri on his part said Kenyans will not surrender their democratic right of voting for leaders of their choice to a few power brokers scheming in hotel rooms.