Support my 2022 presidential bid, Mutua tells Machakos MCAs

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged County leaders to desist from party based and individual based sycophancy as he called on them to support his 2022 presidential bid.

The Governor spoke Tuesday at the County headquarters while giving the state of Machakos County address urged the leaders to become critical thinkers.

“This is not the time for party based or individual based sycophancy but a time for all of us to stand together, hold hands and move Machakos County to being the Place to Be,” Governor Mutua.

“I wish to reiterate that I am committed not only to transform Machakos but to play my part in making Kenya the country it ought to have been many years ago. That is why in 2022, I will be vying to be the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. Charity begins at home. I request for your support,” he added.

Mutual asked the leaders to shift their minds from the pull me down syndrome and instead lift each other and working together in order to come up with solutions that will benefit the Machakos people.

“We are well placed to fly. Machakos can easily become the most developed and richest region in Kenya and even in East Africa. We have laid the foundation. Now as leaders, we need to plan and execute projects that take us to another level,” he said.

“We need international planning and thinking that transforms all the way down to the village, not village thinking that takes us nowhere. We need mega projects to deliver us money to undertake vital smaller projects,”

While highlighting some of the achievements of his administration, Governor Mutua commended the leaders for their roles played in representation and making laws that have enabled the County to implement their mandate.

“I thank you for the zealous manner in which you have played your oversight duties. Indeed this has enabled us to streamline many of our operations to keep them in line with the needs of our people and the dictates of the law,” noted Governor Mutua.