Support ongoing efforts to unite Kenyans, President Ruto asks leaders

President William Ruto has asked leaders from various political affiliations to support ongoing efforts to unite Kenyans for the sake of the unity and transformation.

The President appealed to leaders who do not support the broad-based government to do so in the spirit of patriotism.

He said the unity and transformation of the country are more important than the selfish, personal and political interests of leaders.

“I want to tell fellow leaders that this is not the time for us to be disunited, to think about selfish interests or our political formations. This is the time to think about Kenya,” he said.

“Let us all work together towards transformation, progress and unity so that we can overcome poverty,” he added.

Speaking during his second day of a three-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, President Ruto said tribal and sectoral politics was outdated.