Support President Ruto’s changes in Government, DP Gachagua urges 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Kenyans to remain united and embrace President William Ruto’s Cabinet changes, terming them a win for the nation.

The reconstitution of the Cabinet, Gachagua added, will increase efficiency and effectiveness. He castigated those trying to divide Kenyans based on winner and loser notions.

“I have seen many people and all sorts of analysis on who won and who lost, but the whole thing is a win for the people of Kenya,” he said on Friday at Ntukuruma village in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

He spoke during the burial of Susan Muthoni Kiiru Wanjohi (80), the mother of the Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, where he also read President William Ruto’s condolence message to the family.

At the same time, the Deputy President condemned the destruction of property and chaos that occured during the recent peaceful protests.

“Let us all remain united as a country. We have just gone through difficult period.

Those who took advantage of the well intentioned peaceful protests to loot property, steal and maim are idiots,” he said.

Gachagua, additionally, criticised those who used the opportunity to create propaganda to mislead Kenyans.

He noted that Kenyans are intelligent people.

“There are even more idiots those who tried to take advantage of the whole scenario to settle political scores with those they do not support and trying to apportion blame. Kenyans are very intelligent; they see from far, analyze and they understand,” he added.

The Deputy President asked Cabinet nominees to work hard for Kenyans and respect the people once vetted and approved by the National Assembly.

President Ruto dissolved his Cabinet on July 11, 2024, sending home all Cabinet Secretaries except the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. The nominees are awaiting approval by the National Assembly.

Gachagua rallied Kenyans to remain united and support President Ruto’s agenda of transforming the country.

In his remarks Gachagua eulogised the Mama Susan as “a great educationist who mentored many young people to be responsible people in society”.

“She was in real estate investment and has done well. I salute her for bringing up her children well. One of her children, Mercy Wanjau, emulated her. Mercy is an efficient public officer, who works well with the President and everybody. We also clarify that when the Cabinet was dissolved, Mercy was not affected,” said the Deputy President.

President Ruto, in the condolence message read by his Deputy, eulogised Mama Susan as a kind and dedicated worker.

“Our country has lost a dedicated servant of community. She was organized and God fearing, kind, diligent, inspiring and exceptional role model to many. She was full of fresh thoughts that changed many lives. We celebrate her great life and the legacy she left behind. We pray to God to comfort the family,” said the President.

Meanwhile, Gachagua praised the former Cabinet for The National Treasury Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, who was in attendance, over his exemplary performance.

“Thank you Prof Ndung’u for outstanding performance at The National Treasury. We know where you found our country’s economy and worked on its revival. Walk with your head high as you hand over to the new nominee. We are proud with your performance and achievements. We wish you well,” said the Deputy President.

At the funeral event, Gachagua was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet nominees Soipan Tuya (Defence), Rebecca Miano (Tourism) and Alice Wahome (Lands), Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, Deputy Governor Laikipia Reuben Kamuri and Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani.

Area MCA Nanyuki Ward Representative Anthony Theuri were also present.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary asked Kenyans to shun violence and remain patriotic.

“Let us shun violence and chaos in our country. We are saddened because of the lives lost in the protests and the property destroyed. Businesses were ruined and there are people who lost their life savings. We request that we be law abiding citizens and be patriotic citizens,” said Mudavadi.