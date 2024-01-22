Supremacy battle: Mt. Kenya MPs throw weight behind DP Gachagua

A Section of Mt. Kenya and Nairobi County MPs have thrown their weight behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the current Mt. Kenya region kingpin.

Led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, the political leaders said they will not allow political division in the region.

Their remarks come a fortnight after another section of MPs from the region endorsed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as the most suitable successor of President William Ruto.

The Deputy President has dismissed the debate by a section of politicians over regional kingpins and tribal groupings, terming it trivial and against development.

Gachagua said his bid to consolidate Mt Kenya behind President William Ruto is part of a strategy towards uniting the country.

The second in command asked politicians and analysts to stop dragging him into the debate about kingpin saying he was busy executing duties assigned to him by the Constitution and the Head of State.

Recently, DP Gachagua alleged there was a plot meant to split the Mt Kenya voting bloc.

He dismissed the attempts. He warned that the masterminds will not succeed. This also comes a fortnight after a section of MPs from the region promised to rally behind Kiharu Lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro as far as political supremacy in the region is concerned.

“Those scheming to divide the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what is happening. Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region,” he charged.

The DP instead called on leaders to focus on growing the economy. He wants the region’s leaders to unite and promote more youth participation in productive, economic activities.

Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a backed the DP’s sentiments. She said there is a push to divide the region through intercounty politics. She insists it was disrespectful to start succession politics barely a year after Gachagua and President William Ruto formed government.

“There is always one leader at a time. We are fine with DP Gachagua’s leadership,” she said