Supreme Court bans lawyer Ahmednasir

The Supreme Court of Kenya has barred Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdallahi and associates of his law firm from making submissions before that highest court citing his frequent attacks against the bench.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court Letizia Wachira, the court accused Ahmednasir of relentlessly and unabashedly scandalized and ridiculed it.

Ahmednasir, has however, accused the court taking the decision without giving him audience.

“In view of the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court, that henceforth and from the date of this communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person holding brief for you,” said Registrar of the Supreme Court.

While acknowledging that the decision is bound to affect litigants who had already sought the Senior Counsel’s legal services before the Court, it however maintained that, “it is untenable that you would seek justice in the very institution and before the very Judges, whose reputation and integrity you never tire in assaulting.”

But in a quick rejoinder, Ahmednasir rebuffed the statement faulting them for not giving him a hearing.

Elsewhere, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made a U-turn on plans to file a petition against a judicial officer for alleged graft.

In a statement, the DP said he instead embraced calls for dialogue by both President William Ruto and the Chief Justice Martha Koome to solve the pertinent issues.