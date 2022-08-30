Supreme Court consolidates 7 Presidential petitions challenging Ruto’s win

The Supreme Court has consolidated 7 petitions challenging the declaration of President-elect William Ruto as the winner in the August 9 polls.

The seven judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome said the petitions raised similar issues and seek similar orders.

“The ending of the matters will therefore read as Raila Odinga and Martha Karua will be the first petitioner,” the CJ stated

John Njoroge Kamau will be the second petitioner while Youth Advocacy and Peter Kilika will be the third petitioner.

Keriff Khalifa, George Osewe, Ruth Mumbi, Grace Kamau, and David Kariuki will be the fourth petitioners while Okiya Motatah, Nyakena Wycliffe, Victor Uguna and John Maina will be the sixth petitioner.

CJ Koome further directed that Julia Nyokabi, Joseph Mutua, Simon Mwaura be the seventh petitioner.

President-elect William Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua will be the first and second respondents respectively while the IEBC will be the third respondent.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chekubati will be the fourth respondent while vice chairperson Juliana Cherera will be the fifth respondent.

Commissioners Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu will be the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth respondents respectively.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki will be the 11th respondent.

The Apex court further directed that the Law Society of Kenya will be admitted as amicus curie (friends of the court).