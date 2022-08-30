Supreme Court disallows Farmers party application to be enjoined

The Supreme court has disallowed an application by Farmers party to be enjoined as Amicus Curiae in the ongoing Presidential election petition.

The Court in its ruling said the admission of amici curiae should be useful for achieving the Court’s constitutional mandate to develop the law with the assistance of input from parties appearing before us.

“We note from the application that the applicant intends to address the Court on factual issues on whether the ordinary voter perceived the election process was free, verifiable and transparent; these issues are not limited to legal arguments, and further the issues are already addressed in the substantive petitions before us. In the circumstances, we are of the view that the Applicant shall not add any useful purpose to the Court. We therefore exercise our discretion and disallow the application,” The Court ruled.

Farmers party contended that as a political party it comprises 65% of voters who participated in the concluded general elections with an objective to safeguard the interest of ordinary farmers.

Supreme Court has today ruled that Farmers “hawatoshi mboga” and thrown out our application to be enjoined as friends of the court, aka amicus curiae. Even then, RUTO is still the FIFTH! pic.twitter.com/PzVk3MdQqs — Irungu Nyakera, CBS (@wnyakera) August 30, 2022

In an Affidavit by Chairman Irungu Nyakera, the party intended to address the Court on whether the ordinary voter perceived the process to be free, verifiable and transparent, whether there is a recourse in the event the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declines to declare the results and whether it is a preserve of the Commission to deliberate or discuss the result of a polling station and whether such a discussion interferes with the will and power of an ordinary farmer or voter.

The Court emphasized that an amicus brief should be limited to legal arguments and that the relationship between amicus curiae, the principal parties and the principal arguments in an appeal, and the direction of amicus intervention, ought to be governed by the principle of neutrality, and fidelity to the law.

Nyakera says the party remains committed to ensuring farmers interests are taken care of going forward.