Supreme Court hosts inaugural Moot Court, inspires future legal minds

The Supreme Court recently hosted its inaugural Moot Court competition, welcoming 17 universities as part of its 12th-anniversary celebrations.

The historic event allowed law students to appear before a Supreme Court bench for the first time.

Chief Justice Martha Koome led the bench, joined by Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Dr. Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the Moot Court is integral to the Supreme Court’s vision of mentoring young legal minds, aiming to inspire dedication to justice, ethics, and the rule of law.

“This Moot Court competition is significant not only for you, the students but also for us, the Judges, as it reaffirms our commitment to opening the Court’s doors to the next generation of advocates,” CJ Koome remarked.

She added, “Through this competition, we hope to inspire you to pursue careers devoted to social justice, high ethical standards, and a commitment to upholding the rule of law.”

During the competition, students addressed complex legal issues, showcasing their understanding of Supreme Court jurisprudence.

The Chief Justice commended their advocacy skills, noting, “Your ability to engage with intricate arguments and refine your skills is commendable. These skills will undoubtedly shape your journey in the legal profession, preparing you for real-world challenges in courtrooms, law offices, and beyond.”

Justice Koome further explained that the experience provided students with insights into the intricate workings of the Supreme Court, strengthening connections between legal education and practical application.

She highlighted that the Moot Court’s purpose extends beyond individual growth, aiming to inspire public trust, enhance access to justice, and increase awareness of the Supreme Court’s role in safeguarding constitutional values.

“You have engaged deeply with critical principles and landmark jurisprudence at the heart of our transformative Constitution. I encourage you to carry forward these insights, sharing them within your circles, law schools, and communities to promote a broader understanding and contribute to an informed empowered society,” she said.

Justice William Ouko also addressed the students, highlighting that the Moot Court bridges the gap between academic learning and the practice of law.

“The skills honed during this exercise—thinking on your feet, adapting new arguments, and defending your position—are invaluable assets you will carry with you into the future,” he stated.

The competition crowned Jonathan Ndolo, Bina Ong’era, and Marvis Ndubi from Moi University as the winners, while students from the University of Nairobi took the runner-up position.

The Moot Court competition is among several activities celebrating the Supreme Court’s 12th anniversary, including a conference, exhibitions, stakeholder and media engagement, and public lectures.