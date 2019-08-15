Apex court orders formation of mediation team to solve revenue impasse

The senate will nominate nine members to constitute a mediation panel with the National Assembly over the Division of Revenue Bill 2019 stalemate.

The Supreme Court ruled that it was willing to hear the matter but wants to allow the two houses to complete their constitutional process and sort the impasse. The stalemate that has left counties in a financial limbo has dragged on for months now.

In the ruling by a five judge bench delivered by Chief Justice David Maraga the apex court directed the Speaker of the Senate to appoint 9 members of the mediation committee after the national assembly announced it had already picked its members.

Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki indicated to the Supreme Court that the names would be revealed later in the day.

The National Assembly had already passed a revised Bill allocating of 316.5 billion to county governments but Senators insist that counties should be allocated 335 billion as proposed by the commission on revenue allocation.

The national assembly has picked Majority Leader Aden Duale, Minority leader John Mbadi, majority and minority whips Cecily Mbarire and Junet Mohamed, Kimani Ichung’wa, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, Kipipiri Mp Amos Kimunya, Mishi Mboko of Likoni and nominated MP David Sankok.

They want the first mediation team meeting to be held Tuesday next week. The court directed matter be mentioned on September 16 to confirm whether the two parties have reached a consensus.