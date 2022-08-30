Supreme Court rejects Ruto’s bid to bar LSK, IEBC commissioners

The Supreme Court has rejected an application by President elect William Ruto to bar the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) from being enjoined in the Presidential petition.

Ruto argued that LSK can’t be fair since Azimio la Umoja running mate is a member of the society.

In it’s petition, LSK through its President Eric Theuri said its presence would benefit the Court immensely due to its expertise on matters law.

The Court has also dismissed Ruto’s prayers to lock out individual IEBC Commissioners from the presidential petition.

In view of the above, the court ruled that the replying affidavits of IEBC commissioners Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit will be allowed.

At the same time, the court has admitted the replying affidavits filed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Chief Administrative Secretary Office of the President Kennedy Kihara on their visit to Bomas for a meeting with IEBC commissioners.

The Court said it’s only fair to allow the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) an opportunity to clear the air on allegations of intimidation towards the commissioners if they didn’t announce a preferred Presidential candidate.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court also struck out an application by Agano Party’s David Mwaure who sought to be enjoined in the Presidential petition.

In its ruling, the court said no other party had filed a response to Mwaure’s application adding that the arguments he intends to make will be highlighted by other parties.