Supreme Court strikes out Kuria’s petition, says it’s incompetent

The Supreme Court has struck out Presidential Petition No. E006 by Moses Kuria and King’angi Muturi saying it is incompetent.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said, “we sustain the preliminary objection and strike out the petition with no orders as to costs. With this conclusion, the Notice of Motion dated 25th August, 2022 and filed on 28th August, 2022 by the petitioner cannot stand.”

The Court further stated, “In view of the foregoing, the petitioners are therefore entitled to a refund of Ksh 1,000,000/- deposited as security for costs paid upon lodging of the petition.”

In the petition, Kuria had accused Raila Odinga and his agents of deliberately causing chaos in a bid to obstruct IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati from executing his lawful duty in respect of the Presidential election.

He implored the Court to issue, “An order directing the Director of Criminal Investigations in conjunction with Director of Public prosecutions to commence investigations over the impugned actions of the 1st Respondent in person as well as the actions of the agents of the 2nd Respondents with a view of preferring criminal charges for commission of electoral offences under The Elections Offences Act.”

The Supreme Court however says its jurisdiction is limited only to hearing and determining disputes relating to the elections to the office of President arising under Article 140, on the validity of the presidential election.

“The petition as framed, and though filed in the manner of a presidential election petition, is not in fact seeking to challenge the declaration of Hon. William Ruto, who was declared by the IEBC as the President-elect. Indeed, Hon. William Ruto, is not even named as a party to the petition and the remedies sought are alien to those contemplated in the Constitution and in law,” the Court rule.