The Supreme Court will deliver the judgment on the 2022 presidential election petition from12pm at the Milimani Law Courts.

Speaking on Friday after submissions by all parties, Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome said that they will deliver their judgment on Monday.

“We shall give you notice closer to that day indicating the exact time when that will be done,” said CJ Koome.

The seven Supreme Court Judges; Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, Justice Njoki Ndungu, Justice Isaac Lenaola and Justice William Ouko are expected to make their own judgments and read them out.

Raila who was represented by Senior Counsel James Orengo, Senior Counsel Paul Mwangi, Senior Counsel Phllip Murgor and Lawyer Julie Soweto among others, want the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Deputy President William Ruto as President-elect saying the whole exercise was manipulated.