Supreme Court to only allow scrutiny of 41 polling stations

The Supreme Court has said they will only allow scrutiny of ballot papers from 41 polling stations following demands by various petitioners over the same.

Justice Isaac Lenaola made the ruling Wednesday afternoon following demands by three petitioners who wanted to be allowed to scrutinize ballot papers from a different number of polling stations.

According to Justice Lenaola, petitioner Otieno Ogolla wanted to be allowed scrutiny in 229 polling stations, Njoki Mboshe 238 stations and the first petitioner (Raila Odinga and Martha Karua) asked for 517 stations, a request Lenaola found impossible to comply with given the strict timelines.

While reading the ruling by the seven-judge bench, Justice Lenaola said they only have 48 hours to scrutinise the 15 polling stations that were indicated by the court.

In the order, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was to give certified copies of forms specific to 15 polling stations.

“We thought that the order is specific to contested polling stations. With the time we have, we have spent 24 hours. It is impossible to comply with the order,” he said.

The scrutiny of 45 presidential election ballot boxes from 15 polling stations kicked off on Wednesday at the Supreme Court sub-registry at Forodha House in Milimani.

The exercise is being undertaken under the supervision of IEBC and the Supreme Court Registrar.

Lawyers for the IEBC, chairman Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners, Raila Odinga and William Ruto are present to witness the exercise

Meanwhile, Justice Lenaola has also clarified that scrutiny of the servers is ongoing after a standoff was reported at the IEBC office, with applicants claiming that they had been denied access to the IT system.

The Supreme Court granted Raila Odinga access to the technology used in transmitting results at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

According to Senior Counsel James Orengo, the commission however gave restricted access to only one of its eight servers.

“We have been given restricted access only to the result transmission system, and it has not been granted yet, to only one server. It is established that the IEBC has eight servers,” Orengo told the court in his submission shortly after the hearing resumed at 2 pm.

In response, Justice Lenaola noted that the court was aware of the issue and was following up.

“We are aware and we are following it up. As far as we know when we got out of here, the exercise had commenced, there was an agreement on how to access the server that had been given,” said Justice Lenaola.

Justice Lenaola in addition asked applicants to report any issues that may arise Thursday morning.

“We are aware of the issue and as we are speaking the exercise is ongoing but in case there is a problem raise it tomorrow,” he said.