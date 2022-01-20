Supreme Court urged to throw BBI appeal in its entirety

The Supreme Court of Kenya has been urged to throw out the Building Bridges Initiative appeal in its entirety, and defend the constitution.

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa in opposing the appeal accused politicians of using the BBI initiative to advance partisan interests.

The judges have now retreated to write their verdict after which a date will be set to deliver the judgment.

The three-day legal showdown at the highest court in the land in the country, the Supreme as Court saw the Attorney General, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and lawyer Morara Omoke submit their appeals on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021, BBI.

As each party put their best foot forward and some fired their last bullet it would draw some to reminisce on historical journey of the constitution, almost bring lawyer Dr. John Khaminwa to tears.

This would also draw philosophical reference to back up their submissions.

The appeals sort included whether the civil proceedings can be instituted against a sitting president, whether the president can initiate a popular initiative, the mandate of the IEBC and whether it was quorate, Basic structure doctrine, the constitutionality of the second schedule of the constitution, Public participation and matters on separate and distinct referendum questions.