Supreme Court verdict set for Monday

The Supreme Court Judges will Monday deliver their ruling after they retreated on Friday to deliberate on the submissions made during the hearing of the presidential petition filed by Raila Odinga.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said before they deliver their ruling, they will communicate the exact time through a notice to the petitioners and the respondents.

Raila who was represented by Senior Counsel James Orengo, Senior Counsel Paul Mwangi, Senior Counsel Phllip Murgor and Lawyer Julie Soweto among others, want the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Deputy President William Ruto as President-elect saying the whole exercise was manipulated.

“There was deceit, there was manipulation of the presidential election. All this was premeditated and made possible by interfering with the IEBC ICT system. We urge you to nullify the election,” Orengo argued.

Murgor on the other hand argued that strangers among them some Venezuelans had access to the IEBC ICT system and were intercepting results, changing them before uploading in the portal.

Their claims were however dismissed by Dr Ruto’s legal team and the IEBC team, with Advocate Eric Gumbo claiming the petitioners had submitted falsified evidence and forgeries to prove their case.

He told the Supreme Court that the logs presented in the affidavit of John Mark Githongo were a forgery, posing, “At what point do we get to forging documents and logs to demonstrate our case?”

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia said the petition before the Supreme Court challenging the election of President-elect Dr William Ruto was a prank comprising of claims by Senior Counsel Phillip Murgor that form 34As were being hijacked in mid-air, altered, votes deducted from the petitioner and added to the 1st respondent Dr Ruto.

“Let’s look at it logically. If that is true, show us the form 34A in the public portal that differs from the hard copy. It’s pure work of fiction,” he said.

And while Senior Counsel George Oraro appearing for the Attorney General defended the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) presence at Bomas, fellow Senior Counsel Prof Kithure Kindiki maintained the four NSAC members; Principal Administrative Secretary Office of President Kennedy Kihara, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla were at Bomas to intimidate IEBC commissioners to declare a preferred presidential candidate.

And after 3 days of the hearing, the button is now with the 7 Supreme Court Judges; Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, Justice Njoki Ndungu, Justice Isaac Lenaola and Justice William Ouko.