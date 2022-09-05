Supreme verdict | The Supreme Court unanimously upholds the election of William Ruto

The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the election of William Ruto as President-elect in the august 9th presidential election. The seven judge bench dismissed the consolidated presidential election petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua. In a summarized ruling read by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the judges affirmed that president elect William Ruto garnered 50+1% of the vote as stipulated by the constitution for a presidential election win and was duly elected in accordance with the constitution.

