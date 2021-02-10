Surprise as no Supreme Court judge applied for Chief Justice position

In one of the most surprising turn of events at the corridors of justice, all members of the current Supreme Court bench have kept off the ongoing process to replace Retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

A statement released by the Judicial Service Commission Wednesday evening on the applications for the vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice, reveals that not even the acting Chief Justice Lady Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu applied to be considered for the position.

According to JSC, the likes of Justice Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim. Justice Dr Smokin Wanjala, Lady Justice Njoki Susanna Ndung’u, or Justice Isaac Lenaola did not sent applications for the vacant position as at Tuesday February 9, 2021 when the commission closed the submission of applications.

Instead the JSC disclosed that only 13 Kenyans have showed interest in succeeding Maraga. Those who applied for the position include former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Kipchirchir Murgor and renowned court of appeal judge Lady Justice Martha Koome. Renowned city lawyer Senior Counsel Fredrick Ngatia, who represented President Kenyatta in 2017 presidential petition is also keen on the seat.

Others include Prof Otinga Mare, Prof. Dr. Dr. Moni Wekesa, Hon. Mr Justice William Ouko, Hon. Mr. Justice D.K. Marete, Alice Jepkoech Yano, Hon. Mr. Justice Mathew N. Nduma, Prof Patricia K. Mbote, Said Juma Chitembwe, Otondi Ontweka, and Ombongi Brian Matagaro.

The commission secretary Anne Amadi further disclosed that nine Kenyans have made applications for the position of the Judge of the Supreme Court. They include William Ouko, D.K. Marete, Alice Jepkoech Yano, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Sergon, Hon. Mr. Justice Mathew N. Nduma, Hon. Mr. Justice Kathurima M’Inoti, Dr. Justry P. Lumumba Nyaberi and Hon Said Juma Chitembwe.

With the applications now received, Amadi says the Commission will proceed to shortlist and publicize the list within 14 days as provided in the Judicial Service Act.

“The Judicial Service Commission is committed to upholding professionalism and integrity throughout the recruitment process.” She said