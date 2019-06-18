Surveillance along Kenya-Tanzania border heightened

Written By: Kamuche Menza
33

Surveillance along Kenya-Tanzania border heightened
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Surveillance along the Kenya-Tanzania border has been heightened just a day after an Ebola scare in the country.

The Isebania border crossing point was a beehive of activity as health experts screened and verified documents of those seeking to enter the country.

This comes as the government on Monday said results of samples taken from the person suspected to have contracted Ebola had tested negative.

Hundreds of those seeking to enter the country were subjected to a thorough screening test as health officials increased surveillance at the border points.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Dr Samuel Juma, across border disease surveillance coordinator, says travellers from Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Congo form the majority of foreigners who frequent the country for business.

Also Read  Leaders critic Govt move to disarm police reservists

He, however, says they have been no cases of persons allowed into the country exhibiting some of the known symptoms of Ebola.

Also Read  Kenyans take to Social media to celebrate Father’s Day

However, locals fear that those who do not pass through the immigration offices may sneak into the county calling for heightened surveillance.

At least 362 travellers cross the border into the country on any given a day.

Truck drivers plying along the northern corridor towards the great lake region have also taken measures to reduce the spread of Ebola.

The drivers say they are observing some of the preventive measures such as refraining from shaking hands.

Also Read  Two students arrested in Thika for baking cookies laced with bhang

Truck drives at the Malaba Border were also subjected to screening.

On Sunday, News of a patient with Ebola-like symptoms at the Kericho County Referral Hospital was reported prompting the government to move in isolate the patient and those who took her to hospital for treatment.

According to results released by the government, the patient tested negative for Ebola.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
bethnyaga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR