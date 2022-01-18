Surveillance along River Yala increased to curb dumping of bodies

Muchiri said that Gem sub-county police commander has been instructed to deploy a team at Ndanu falls and its environs in a bid to nab suspects who could be behind several incidents where bodies, some in sewn gunny bags, have been found dumped along the river within Yala township.

Speaking to journalists in Siaya, Muchiri assured the public that the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were actively on the ground and were doing everything possible to get to the bottom of the matter.

He said that they were liaising with their counterparts from the neighbouring Kakamega, Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties to also be on the lookout along river Yala tributaries.

On Monday, residents of Yala Township, Gem in Siaya County raised concern over the increased bodies that are damped in Yala River.

According to the local community, most of the bodies are found around the Ndanu Falls and it has become a normal occurrence in Yala.

Nicholas Okero Okite, a local resident who retrieves bodies that are spotted in the river reported that in the past six months he has retrieved 31 bodies.

Some bodies are packed nicely in sacks and sewn nicely before they are dumped in the river.

St Peter Clevers, Yala Catholic Parish priest Father Clement Oluoch expressed concern in the manner in which the matter is handled casually.

Haki Africa Director, Khalid Hussein who led a team of human rights activists in a visit to the area, said the situation is terrible at the falls, and authorities must step in.

Boniface Mwangi, who was amongst human rights activists who visited the falls, challenged the government to be responsible and take responsibility for ensuring all the members of the public are assured of their security.