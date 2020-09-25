Survey: 41 percent of enterprises in EAC likely to fold within six months

The East African Business Council says 41.2 percent of enterprises may not be sustainable in six months time and are likely to collapse due to COVID-19.

According to a survey by the council, the pandemic continues to disrupt supply chain globally albeit with slow recovery with only 29.4 percent others unlikely to withstand the economic fallout caused by the health crisis.

The council notes that, “tourism, logistics, and retail have experienced significantly experienced a higher percentage of reduction of cash flow of 92%, 75% and 63%, respectively. Other sectors affected include: Real estate, Finance, construction, Events management, ICT, manufacturing and consultancy,”

The most affected supply chain in EAC was a decline in supply chain at 55.9 percent inadequate access to sourcing raw materials at 44.1 percent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The pandemic is projected to cost the EAC Partner States between USD37 billion to USD79 billion in terms of output losses.

EABC further projects that due to COVID-19, household and business spending will account for half of EAC Gross Domestic Product (GDP) loss,) disruption to supply chains for key inputs estimated at 30 percent as well as tourism.

With reduction in output of key sectors, the region is further staring at rising unemployment especially among the youth. 36.4 percent of the businesses surveyed revealed that they have been forced to lay off staff due to operational hardships.

The council recommends that for ensure businesses recover after COVID-19 pandemic, regional governments will need to avail stimulus funds to help the most adversely affected sectors to recover steadily, EAC Partner States to implement a coordinated and synchronized fiscal and monetary measures to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the region’s macroeconomic.

The survey drew responses from over 100 EABC members and private businesses from different sectors in the EAC region.