Survey: Half of companies yet to transform to smart power solutions

Half of companies are deploying digital strategies that will help in transition away from their current power sources according to a study by intelligent power management company Eaton.

According to the Intersection of Digital Transformation and the Energy Transition report indicates that 77pc of companies surveyed expect to transition away from their current power sources.

The report further indicate that less than a third of companies track key sustainability and energy intelligence metrics with a paltry 17pc having digitally enabled legacy systems.

“We identified a major gap in how businesses are applying digitalization to realize decarbonization goals and this research is a wakeup call, shedding light on the opportunities for businesses to focus investments and make a bigger impact,” said Aravind Yarlagadda, Eaton Executive Vice-President.

The survey indicates that for building owners and operators sustainability is the top goal prioritized by 46pc of the sector respondent. However, building owners are skeptical that smart building initiatives will pay-off.

Data centres have embraced digitalization and are now looking for next-generation digital opportunities to either streamline operations or generate revenue to create competitive advantages.

For data centre, the next step involves increasing use of renewable which was cited by 50pc of data center owners. 47pc said they are looking to improve energy storage, while 34pc said making money from selling power back to the grid is their next goal.

“Until now, enterprise transformation projects have focused primarily on optimizing business processes. The coming energy transition will impact digital best practices and processes and will prove an important competitive differentiator for firms that are first to embrace that approach,” said Rich Karpinski, Senior Analyst at 451 Research which is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The report further says Industrials have focused digitalization efforts on perennial challenges like addressing skilled worker shortages. Only 24pc of industrials cited energy and power concerns as a key digital driver for industrial transformation.

The study included 1,001 respondents who are involved in digital transformation efforts across four power-critical business sectors in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa