Survey: Kenyans support high alcohol taxes amid concerns over underage drinking

Majority of Kenyans have backed the push for higher taxes to reduce alcohol consumption and related harms, a new report reveals.

The survey, Public Opinion Attitudes and Support for Government Action on Alcohol Use in Kenya shows that 65pc of Kenyans believe that tax increases on alcohol would be effective in reducing consumption among heavy drinkers, young people and lower income groups who suffer more.

The support would increase to 85pc and 79pc if the funds were dedicated to healthcare, alcohol treatment and support services respectively.

The poll commissioned by RESET Alcohol which brings together national governments, civil society, research organizations, and global leaders in public health and alcohol policy indicates more support if the tax revenues would be invested in education, housing or programmes cushioning the poor.

Underage drinking

Additionally, the findings expose a disturbing trend of increased alcohol use among minors attributed to among other factors easy access enabled by unrestricted online sales and advertisements that glamorise drinking.

“There is a clear support for policies that address underage drinking. It is unfortunate online outlets are not keen on verifying buyers’ information, hence increased availability to children due to lack of proper checks” regrets Benjamin Odhiambo of SCAD Kenya who presented the report.

While calling for geofencing to regulate online sales, Odhiambo observed that the grim statistics have sparked fears among most parents and caregivers (90 pc of the respondents) over the potential alcohol use by their children in future.

At the same time, he said 78pc of the 1,057 Kenyans interviewed admitted that alcohol consumption is a major problem that needs government action to tackle the significant public health and social challenges posed by continued abuse.

Despite the negative health externalities, a section of stakeholders are unhappy with Kenya’s delay in implementing increased health taxes in the last two years whereas new tax proposals based on alcohol content collapsed following the withdrawal of the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

From the obtaining situation, the International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA) is calling for tax administration reforms that would lead to imposing high excise taxes on tobacco and alcohol products to prevent alcohol-related mortality, healthcare costs and increase productivity.

“Kenya should forge forward in addressing the negative externalities of consuming alcohol by reforming the alcohol tax administration reforming the alcohol administration and ultimately increase excise taxes on these products with the hope of investing the taxes in health, research and public awareness activities” Fabian Oriri policy development officer at (IILA), says.

Speaking during an engagement with editors in Nairobi, Oriri rooted for an efficient tax policy that distinguishes between controversial and pro-people tax proposals.

“Kenya should abandon the use of omnibus finance bill for tax proposals as part of the legislative strategy for the National Treasury…..tax proposals on alcohol under the impugned finance bill of 2021 should be enhanced and tabled in the National Assembly under the independent law-the excise duty act anytime before April 2025,” he said.