SURVEY: Majority of Kenyans willing to take personal action to conserve environment 

A new study shows an overwhelming majority of Kenyans are concerned about environmental hazards and the resultant adverse effects on humans and the environment.

Research on sustainability, commissioned by Mastercard, observed that 94 percent of adults in Kenya are more mindful of the impact of their actions on the environment.

Coming as the world celebrates Earth Day, the study further reveals a marked increase in consumer passion for the environment, as personal attitudes toward the environment evolve.

“In Kenya, 92% of adults stated they’re willing to take personal action to combat environmental and sustainability issues as compared to 85% globally.” The survey indicated

The research shows that social media is driving an increase of environmentally conscious consumers, with 46% of respondents seeing information about climate change across social media channels.

“This signals a growing trend toward eco-conscious spending and consumption among people who want to turn their efforts and purchases into meaningful action for the planet,” Mastercard said

At the same time, the survey indicated 84% of Kenyan respondents think it’s now more important for businesses and brands to do more for the environment.

On this, the survey shows that over half (52%) of Kenyans are planning to give more value to brands that act in a responsible, transparent and honest way.

“The majority (55%) also said they are planning to learn more about the environment in 2021.” The researcher noted

And as consumers across the globe call on companies and brands to behave in more sustainable and eco-friendly ways, respondents in Kenya highlighted some of the issues they want companies and brands to focus on, besides dealing with the pandemic.

The majority of Kenyans hold the view that brands should focus on the health and wellbeing of their employees (48%), offer more sustainable and durable products (40%), and give back to the community (35%).

“Companies, consumers, and communities must work together to make the significant changes needed to effectively address climate change,” said Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer, Mastercard.

“By embedding sustainability into the very fabric of our business – from pay-on-demand solar energy products to tools that help inform consumer spending – we can unlock the power of our network, reaching billions of consumers and partners, to create positive change for the environment.” He said

In the survey, eight in ten adults surveyed in Kenya feel reducing their carbon footprint is more important now than in the period before the pandemic.