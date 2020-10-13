Survey: Parents apprehensive over schools’ reopening

Majority of parents drawn from Nairobi’s low-income areas remain concerned over the safety of their school-going children as the government implements the phased reopening of schools.

According to a survey published by Trends Insight for Africa (TIFA), 70% of households in Nairobi fear that their children would contract the Covid-19 virus when they return to school.

In the round three survey report released Tuesday, Nairobi’s low-income earners share their perspective on children’s learning in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, more than two-thirds of those with school-age children fear that they would contract the virus when they return to school, with slightly more women than men concerned over the safety of their children.

The report further highlights the level of worry putting it at 76 per cent for households with children, a number which varies by gender, with women recording more apprehension compared to men.

“The level of worry is higher amongst women as compared to men. 51% of women have this level of worry while 35% of men are apprehensive” the study reveals.

Out of class learning still remains a challenge with only 40% of children accessing education content majority mainly through educational TV channel. 34 pc of learners’ access lessons through a smartphone while 11% on radio, the survey indicates.

The government-run Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has been providing school programmes via the radio, television and online since the education calendar was disrupted in March.

Despite concerted efforts by the government to make online learning accessible to all pupils, only a few remain keen.

“Among the half of all children who can access any educational content fewer than one-third of their parents report that they are giving it “a great deal of attention”, while half say their children are giving it either “only a little attention” or “not at all.” says the report.

Grade 4, Class Eight and Form Four candidates reopened Monday after seven months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes resumed amid tight containment measures but social distancing remains a headache for most schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has asked parents with children in other classes to start preparing them for reopening.