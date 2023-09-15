Survey rates Governors Mbarire, Kang’ata top performers

Embu governor Cecily Mbarire has been ranked the best-performing county boss with a score of 65.4 percent in the latest survey conducted by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa.

ISS Africa Friday unveiled the results of the poll conducted in all 47 counties between 24th and 26th of August 2023 focusing on the governors’ development and approval ratings.

Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata and his Isiolo counterpart Guyo Abdi emerged second and third scoring 62.8pc and 60.2pc respectively.

The list of top 10 Governors’ Development Ratings provided an aggregate of feedback provided by respondents on a scale of 1-5 based on their perception of the performance of respective Governors in regard to all devolved functions including agriculture, water, health and fiscal management among other factors.

Top 10 most outstanding governors on development matters

On approval ratings, Makueni county chief Mutula Kilonzo Jr leads with 73.8pc, followed by Homa Bay’s Gladys Wanga (70.5pc) and Mbarire (70.2pc). The ratings sought feedback from respondents on the possibility of re-electing the current Governor in the event elections were called during the period of the poll.

Top governors-Approval ratings

According to ISS Africa lead consultant Ben Mulwa, women governors emerged as the best performing both on Development and Approval Rating, with 4 out of the 7 making it to the top 10 in both categories.

This he said translates to an impressive 57pc of all elected women governors compared to only 15pc of their male counterparts.

Overall, second-term governors performed better in both categories, and this is attributed to continuity as their first-term colleagues spent more time finding their footing in devolution.

Regionally, Eastern emerged with the highest scores in both categories, while Nairobi trailed the eight regions.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja is on the list of worst performing with a 33.7pc rating.

Interestingly, a significant number of the second-term governors who performed very well in our last survey have deteriorated in performance, an indicator that they have relaxed after securing their re-election last year.

“In keeping with the findings of our previous studies, there is no particular correlation between individual Governor’s development and approval rating. Lastly, it is important to note that the national averages for both development and approval rating are below 50pc, implying that all Governors have their work clearly cut out for them” said Mulwa.

The survey was released exactly one year after all Governors were sworn into office, save for Mombasa and Kakamega Counties.

More to follow….