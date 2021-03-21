Susan Njeri clinches Jubilee’s ticket for Juja by-elections

The widow of former Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua alias Wakapee, Susan Njeri Waititu is set to vie for the Juja seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Njeri emerged winner in the party primaries garnering 1,596 votes against her closest competitor Joseph Ng’ang’a who managed 889 voted with Naftaly Rugara, a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) don emerging a distant third only managing 669 of the total votes cast.

Among others seeking to represent Jubilee in the by-election that is slated for May are businessman Antony Kirori and Karanja Ngarachu.

The Jubilee primaries were marred by low voter turnout, bribery allegations, missing voters’ names in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register and alleged harassment of presiding officers.

Njeri vowed to work closely with all the contestants to help the ruling party regain the seat left vacant following the death of incumbent Francis Munyua alias Wakapee.

She vowed to complete all the projects that were started by her late husband.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set 18th May 2021 as the date for the Juja constituency by-election.

In a gazette notice on March 3rd, the electoral agency called on interested parties to submit names of candidates contesting and dates for their party primaries before 8th March.

IEBC also announced the campaign period for purposes of the by-election as Monday, 29th March, 2021 and will cease on Saturday, 15th May, 2021 being 48 hours before the by-election day.

The campaign time shall run from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm during the campaign period.

Political gatherings were suspended due to the surge of Covid-19 infections in the country.