Suspect arrested over theft of Kenya Power equipment

Prudence Wanza
Detectives in Thika have arrested a suspect linked to a series of transformer vandalism incidences in Kiambu county.

According to the DCI, Denis Karanja, was found a cache of suspected stolen properties of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), believed to have been vandalized within Makongeni area of Kiambu County.

During the arrest, detectives recovered 140 litres of transformer oil, pole climbers, 9 sets of customer interface unit, a winch, a KPLC apron, assorted transformer bolts and nuts.

A roll of copper cable, a handheld drill, ropes, a sack of transformer laminators and a Tuktuk Reg no. KTWA 486Z were also recovered.

Detectives believe that the suspect is part of a wider gang of vandals who lurk in poorly lit streets, before vandalizing transformers for the coveted oil and cables.

