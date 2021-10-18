Suspect in athlete Agnes Tirop’s murder arraigned in Iten

by Margaret Kalekye

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Kenyan Olympian Agnes Jebet has been arraigned in Court.

Ibrahim Rotich, the husband of the two-times World Championship bronze medalist appeared Monday morning before Iten Law Courts senior principal magistrate Charles Kutwa.

State prosecutor Judith Ayuma sought an order for the suspect to be detained for 20 days at Eldoret Police Station, which was granted.

The court further directed that the suspect be subjected to a mental health assessment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) to check whether he is fit to stand trial. The case will come up for mention on November 9.

Read related: Suspect in Tirop’s murder arrested 

The body of Tirop, who represented the country in the 5,000m women’s race during the Tokyo Olympics, was found with stab wounds on Wednesday in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Thursday night that Ibrahim Rotich, the partner to the murdered athlete was apprehended by detectives who have been pursuing him in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

Reporting/Photos by Kimutai Murisha

  

Latest posts

Uhuru meets Kirinyaga leaders in Sagana ahead of Mashujaa Day

Margaret Kalekye

Malawi President Chakwera to grace Mashujaa day celebrations

Margaret Kalekye

Mt. Kenya could still produce next President, says Muturi

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More