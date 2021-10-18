Suspect in athlete Agnes Tirop’s murder arraigned in Iten

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Kenyan Olympian Agnes Jebet has been arraigned in Court.

Ibrahim Rotich, the husband of the two-times World Championship bronze medalist appeared Monday morning before Iten Law Courts senior principal magistrate Charles Kutwa.

State prosecutor Judith Ayuma sought an order for the suspect to be detained for 20 days at Eldoret Police Station, which was granted.

The court further directed that the suspect be subjected to a mental health assessment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) to check whether he is fit to stand trial. The case will come up for mention on November 9.

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Kenyan Olympian Agnes Jebet has been arraigned in Iten court, detained for a further 20 days ^MK pic.twitter.com/b2oxpxWJ87 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) October 18, 2021

Read related: Suspect in Tirop’s murder arrested

The body of Tirop, who represented the country in the 5,000m women’s race during the Tokyo Olympics, was found with stab wounds on Wednesday in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Thursday night that Ibrahim Rotich, the partner to the murdered athlete was apprehended by detectives who have been pursuing him in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

Reporting/Photos by Kimutai Murisha