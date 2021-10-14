Suspect in athlete Agnes Tirop’s murder arrested in Mombasa

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Kenyan Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop has been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed Thursday night that Ibrahim Rotich, the partner to the murdered athlete was apprehended by detectives who have been pursuing him in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

According to the police, Rotich who has been on the run since the gruesome execution of Tirop was waylaid as he made attempts to flee and enter a neighboring country.

“Earlier in the day at around noon, Rotich had rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry at Athi River, along Mombasa road, as he desperately tried to escape our dragnet.” DCI disclosed

The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe police station, for more details into the murder, before being arraigned in court to answer murder charges.

The body of Tirop, a runner who represented the country in the 5,000m women’s race during the Tokyo Olympics, was found on Wednesday in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

She had won bronze medals twice in her youthful athletics career