Suspect in Belgian murder case detained for six more days

Lucy Waithera, the main suspect in the case in which a Belgian national is believed to have been murdered and her body dumped in unknown place has been detained for six days to allow the prosecution conduct a mental assessment.

Justice Daniel Ogembo ordered the suspect to be remanded at the Langata Women prison and be arraigned in court on 4th March this year to plead to murder charges.

According to the detectives, Waithera committed the offence and went ahead to forge her death certificate claiming Lesoipa died at the MP Shah hospital.

It is further alleged that immediately after her friend’s disappearance Waithera alongside other suspects who are still at large leased Lesoipa’s residence to a company and started collecting rent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Waithera who has been in custody since 1st February was arraigned in court but failed to plead to the murder charges after the prosecution requested more time to allow the suspect to undergo mental assessment.

Justice Daniel Ogembo allowed the application by the prosecution and ordered Lucy Waithera to be remanded at the Langata Women prison and be arraigned again on 4h March this year to plead to the murder charge.

Elsewhere, ten Chinese nationals arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly being in the country illegally have been detained at the industrial area prison until tomorrow when they will face charges.

The Chinese nationals were set to take plea Thursday but the court failed to secure a translator prompting Senior Magistrate Tobiko Sinyikan to detained them until Friday.