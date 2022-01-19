Suspect in custody over gang-rape allegations

Police officers from Nyamira Police Post have arrested a suspect for interrogation to know whether he was part of those who gang-raped a lady at Nami village within Nyamira town.

Nyamira South Sub County Police Commander Moses Kirong confirmed the occurrence of the incident saying they have already arrested one person whom they were interrogating to ascertain whether he was part of the gang that committed the heinous act.

“We received a distress call in our office at around 3.30 am from Nami village elder informing us that a 25-year-old woman had been gang-raped and she needed immediate medical attention. Our officers responded to the call immediately, went to the woman’s home and rushed her to Nyamira referral hospital for treatment,” Kirong confirmed.

“We engaged the criminal investigation department officers, who equally acted swiftly and have commenced investigation into the matter. One suspect has already been arrested and after thorough interrogation, we shall determine whether he was part of the gang and if so, reveal fellow criminals,” the officer said.

Doris Kairathu, 25, a mother of one was attacked by the gang who were demanding money, and when they could not find any, they decided to gang-rape her, leaving her for dead. She was later rushed to Nyamira Referral Hospital by police officers who responded to a distress call from the area village elder.

“This unknown gang banged the door open and demanded Ksh 50,000 from my daughter in law which she didn’t have. They came to my bedroom and ordered me to keep quiet lest they kill me if I tried to scream or shout for help,” narrated Hellen Obati to KNA.

“I heard them communicate in Kiswahili language to my daughter because she is not a Kisii and the husband stays far from home, so we sleep in the same house. When she told them she did not have any money, I heard them drag her outside and threatened to shoot her in case she made any slightest noise to alert the neighbours,” she said.

She told KNA that she was guarded for about 30 minutes before they left. Her daughter in law then came back to the house crying and told her that they have done the dreaded act of raping her.

“I immediately made a phone call to the area village elder who came and assisted us to call the police officers. It is a tragic and distressing incident that my daughter in law will never forget in her entire life. I’m only praying that this gang doing such devilish acts be arrested and prosecuted before a court of law,” Obati appealed.

Kirong appealed to area residents to report to his office in confidence if they suspected any person who may be involved in criminal activities in the area to assist them in their investigation because the gang is left to continue roaming around, they may again strike in another home.