Suspect in Eric Maigo murder case detained for 21 days

A Milimani law Court has allowed officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to hold a suspect for a period of 21 days pending conclusion of investigations into the murder of Nairobi Hospital Financial Director Erick Maigo.

The suspect Ann Adhiambo Ouma alias ’’NUT’’ will be held at Kilimani police station awaiting DNA, fingerprint processing and age assessment tests.

The suspect, who is believed to be a juvenile was arrested on Tuesday at Kibera Sub County.

In their miscellaneous application the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the time sought to hold her is reasonable to allow investigations.

The defense counsel led by Samuel Aiyora pleaded with the court to have the suspect taken for medication since she was unwell at the time of arrest and arraignment in court.

Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul granted both prayers from the defense and prosecution and the matter will be mentioned on 18th October.