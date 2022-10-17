Suspect in Ida Odinga’s bodyguard murder detained for 14 days

Collins Okundi, the suspect in the fatal shooting of an aide to Ida Odinga has been detained for 14 days to allow the prosecution to conclude investigations.

The suspect who had been on the run since the Saturday incident was arraigned before senior magistrate Stela Telewa in Kisumu who granted the prosecution’s prayers to have him detained as investigations continue.

Collins Okundi had been at large after allegedly fatally shooting Barrack Oduor who was until his death one of the security aides attached to Ida Odinga, the spouse of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He was arrested in Eldoret on Sunday by the DCI and a jericho pistol, a magazine, and seven rounds of ammunition recovered from him.

The suspect, however, did not take plea on the account that the prosecution had not concluded its investigations.

Magistrate Telewa then granted the prosecution’s request to detain the suspect for 14 days to conclude investigations.

The court also allowed the suspect to seek medical attention per his request.

The matter is set for mention on October 31, 2022.