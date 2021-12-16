Suspect in Moi Girls fire incident found guilty of manslaughter

A former student of Moi Girls School has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 10 students following a fire incident at the school four years ago.

Trial Judge Stella Mutuku reduced the 10 counts of murder to manslaughter citing the prosecution’s failure to prove malice on her part.

The 18-year-old student had been charged with the murder of 10 students at Moi Girls School who died in a fire incident in 2017 saying the prosecution failed to prove malice whether express, implied or constructive on her part but found her guilty of manslaughter.

The prosecution had said that on the fateful night of 1st and 2nd of September 2017, the student and her friends prayed before going to bed asking God for forgiveness for what she was about to do.

A total of 42 witnesses testified. Justice Mutuku has set the sentencing for the 4th of January 2022.

Meanwhile, police informant Peter Ngugi in the murder probe of lawyer Willy Kimani took the stand to testify; detailing his involvement with the other police charged and denied being part of the plan that led to the murder of the lawyer and his client.

Appearing before Justice Jessie Lesit, the police informant detailed the events of the day when the lawyer and his client were believed to have been killed.

Ngugi said he got a phone call from one Kamau to be at the Mavoko police station to monitor a suspected thief and subsequent trips that culminated at a river where long luggages in sacks were recovered.

In company of the police, they would later head to Mlolongo where they would take drinks and fried beef.

Ngugi would later describe how he was beaten and mishandled saying he could not ask for bail to be out due to the information he held.

The hearing will continue on Friday.