Suspect in motorcycle rider’s murder arrested in Kisumu

Police in Kisumu are holding a middle-aged man in connection with the murder of a 51 year-old man whose body was recovered two days ago.

Fredrick Kivaji Musavakhwa alias Asman was arrested, when the matatu he was using to escape was circulated and intercepted within Mumias township.

This after a joint operation that brought together police officers and the area administration was launched.

Police officers from Gita police post initiated action after receiving a report of a male body dumped at a compound with a police informer providing details of the suspect who had brought in the motorcycle.

The suspect is said to have hid the motorcycle in one of the rooms before disappearing.

A bloodstained iron bar and a sharp knife were also recovered from the said room.

The 51-year-old bodaboda operator is said to have been killed during a violent robbery that occurred within Kisumu’s Kasagam area.

The suspect is being processed for arraignment even as police widen the net on his associates who have been wreaking terror in Kisumu and its environs.